A woman in rural North Carolina is accused of stabbing her 10-month-old baby and chasing a man down the home's driveway with a "fixed blade knife."

Ciara Frederick, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Buncombe County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show. She was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on Thursday under no bond.

On that day, Frederick was at a home on Rocala Drive in Barnardsville, North Carolina, with her young son, Enoch Chappell, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said. The area is in the rural, mountainous western region of the state about 20 miles north of Asheville.

Her listed address in court records is in Barnardsville but not on Rocala Drive.

More from Law&Crime: 'My little brother screaming': 7-year-old boy and his mother sleeping in bed killed when 18-year-old woman smashes her vehicle through their house, cops say

At some point, Frederick allegedly stabbed her son "multiple" times. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office reported arriving with emergency personnel to the home at about 2 p.m. and finding Enoch suffering from the wounds.

He was brought to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy," Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said. "Members of the Barnardsville Fire Department and Buncombe County EMS did everything they could to save this child's life, and for that we are grateful. Our hearts are broken."

According to an arrest warrant for Frederick, she attacked a man with a "fixed blade knife" while "chasing" him down the Rocala Drive house's driveway.

Frederick was arrested. She was scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Friday and then is set to return on April 16.