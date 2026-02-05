When a North Carolina mother stepped inside her child's elementary school and was not immediately allowed to see her daughter, she became irate and attacked the pregnant law enforcement officer on duty, authorities say.

Khadeeja Muhammad, 44, has been charged with five misdemeanors, including assault on a pregnant woman, assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, second-degree trespassing, and disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center and received a $1,000 secured bond.

On Jan. 29 at about 2:15 p.m., Muhammad showed up at John Small Elementary School in Washington, a small city located not far from the Atlantic Coast. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Muhammad walked into the front office of the school, "demanding to see her daughter," and the school's resource officer was called.

The school resource officer — who was pregnant — told the mother that "the school was verifying whether or not she could see her daughter due to a pending custody issue," according to the sheriff's office. "The School Resource Officer was familiar with Muhammad and knew she did not currently have custody of her daughter."

Court records reviewed by Law&Crime state that Muhammad was attempting to see her kid after the North Carolina Division of Social Services told her she was not to contact the child.

The sheriff's office went on, saying "Muhammad became agitated and started screaming profanities in the office." Though the school resource officer instructed her to leave, she allegedly refused, and the officer asked for help over her radio.

"Once additional units arrived, Muhammad had to be physically removed from the building due to her behavior, which included slinging water at staff from a water bottle, being combative, and resisting commands by Deputies and Officers," the sheriff's office continued. "In the process of removing Muhammad from the building, she kicked the School Resource Officer in the stomach."

Authorities noted that neither the officer nor her unborn child was injured in the incident.

A judge has recommended that Muhammad obtain a mental health evaluation, according to court records. Records do not indicate a date for her next court appearance.