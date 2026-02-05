Grandmother used Molotov cocktail to start house fire that killed young granddaughters: Police

A 50-year-old grandmother in Louisiana has been arrested for her role in an October 2025 house fire that left two young girls dead.

Rita Ann Montgomery was taken into custody this week and charged with a slew of crimes, including two counts of second-degree murder, aggravated arson, criminal conspiracy, and manufacturing and possessing a delayed-action incendiary device, authorities said.

Authorities identified the victims as 8-year-old Aaliyah Robinson and 5-year-old Danielle Spearman, both of whom were Montgomery's grandchildren and lived in the home with her.

A second suspect, 45-year-old Alonza Cooksey, was also charged in connection with the deadly blaze and is facing one count each of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and engaging in prohibited activities and sanctions. Cooksey also lived in the home where the children died.

"These charges reflect the seriousness of this case and the gravity of the harm that it caused," Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr. said during a Tuesday news conference announcing the charges. "Not only to those individuals and their family, but also to the community. I want to be very clear. This arrest is a result of a long, careful and evidence-driven investigation."

According to a report from the Shreveport Times, the deadly fire occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2025, at a home in the 3100 block of Milton Street, which is about 250 miles northwest of Baton Rouge. Three adults and five children were inside the house when the fire began, but the two victims were unable to escape.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department said the blaze likely began as two separate fires — one set in the back of the home around midnight and another at the front around 1:45 a.m., local ABC affiliate KTBS reported.

Reese said investigators were still unsure about a possible motive, emphasizing that guessing would not help the investigation at this point. However, the chief did clarify that investigators believe the "device" used to start the fire was a Molotov cocktail, which he said was "a homemade device that you throw at a home and it catches everything on fire."

"This has been an incredibly complex and emotionally difficult investigation," Reese said. "Our arson investigators have remained committed from day one to uncovering the truth and seeking justice for Aaliyah and Danielle. While nothing can undo this tragic loss, we hope these arrests provide some measure of accountability and reassurance to our community."

In October 2025, a 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with the murders, but the following month, a grand jury in Caddo Parish declined to indict the teen due to a lack of evidence, KTBS reported.

Authorities said additional warrants have been issued for Sherika Spearman and Bobby Grant, who are related to the victims, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It was not immediately clear when the defendants were scheduled to appear in court.