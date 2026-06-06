A child's death investigation in South Carolina led authorities to arrest her guardians, accusing them of abusing her before she suffered cardiac arrest.

Nancy Dianne West, 42, and Bradley Kyle Craig, 46, have both been charged with homicide by child abuse, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced.

The child victim was identified by regional Fox affiliate WHNS as 4-year-old Cassie Cheryl Ann Owens.

On April 24, deputies with the sheriff's office arrived at a home on the 1300 block of Chinquapin Road in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. The city is located about 10 miles north of Greenville.

Officers said they had gotten a 911 call about an unresponsive child. The child — Cassie — was brought to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

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Authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the child's death. She reportedly was in cardiac arrest when she was brought to the hospital, and investigators claimed West and Craig had "deprived the child of proper nutrition."

Though the sheriff's office did not state whether or how the defendants were related to the girl, they said they were her legal guardians at the time.

Deputies arrested West and Craig this week at their home. They were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center ahead of a bond hearing.

According to the local outlet, there had been allegations of abuse at the home before. On March 28, 2025, deputies investigated an alleged assault.

Craig had reportedly hit a child "in the back of the head twice with his hand" and later admitted to doing so. It is unclear whether that child was Cassie.