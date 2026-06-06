A man in Texas is accused of gunning down his father, calling 911 to report the older man's death, and then using the victim's credit cards — all without admitting to the killing.

Justin Blount, 38, has been charged with murder in the death of his father, 81-year-old James Raymond Blount, as well as credit or debit card abuse against an elderly individual, according to jail records reviewed by Law&Crime. The defendant was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Monday.

On Monday at about 8 a.m., deputies said, Justin Blount called 911 to report that he had found his father dead inside the older man's home on Trails End Road in Conroe, Texas. The city is the county seat of Montgomery County and lies about 40 miles north of Houston.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the home to find James "Mr. Jim" Blount suffering from "an apparent gunshot wound." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The sheriff's office launched an investigation, learning that Justin Blount had apparently used his father's credit cards "without authorization." Deputies said that as the investigation progressed, "evidence indicated that he not only used the victim's financial resources, but is also responsible for his murder."

Detectives reportedly found evidence tying the son to his father's killing, though they did not state what this evidence was.

James Blount was remembered by his friends as a passionate horseman, well respected in his community.

"This is truly a remarkable man that we lost," his friend Linda Young told Houston NBC affiliate KPRC. "Jim was one of the nicest people you would ever meet. He would give you the shirt off his back. To have this kind of insanity done to him is just shocking."