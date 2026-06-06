A Texas woman is accused of abandoning her 8-year-old daughter — who is said to have a disability — and traveling to Central America, leaving the girl to fend for herself.

Phillipi Angela Walker is accused of abandoning her child on at least two separate occasions in November, according to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime.

Walker, according to a probable cause affidavit, left her daughter alone at home on Nov. 21, 2025. The affidavit says that Walker "was out of the country at Honduras" and that the child "proceeded to call police for food after being left home alone for two (2) days."

"If the juvenile had not made the call for food to the Sheriff's Office, she would have not been discovered for more days," the affidavit adds.

The child "has a mental deficiency that possibly bounds her to not being aware of her surroundings," investigators noted.

Court documents do not identify the age of the girl or her mother, but local NBC affiliate KPRC, which spoke with law enforcement, reported that the girl was 8 years old at the time of the alleged abandonment.

KPRC also reported that one of the detectives on the case told the station that the girl had been surviving on birthday cake while she was home alone.

Days later, on Nov. 24, Walker's house was under surveillance in connection with the Nov. 21 incident — and according to officials, Walker once again had left the girl at home, this time to go to her job at the Houston Veteran Affairs Hospital for a shift that ran from 3:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

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After being apprehended at a traffic stop, Walker allegedly told police that she had asked her grandfather "to go to her residence and make contact with" the child, according to the affidavit.

Walker "was then asked if there were any juveniles at the [home]," investigators wrote. However, Walker "would not be cooperative and did not provide an answer if there was anyone at the [home]."

Law enforcement officials say that upon entering the residence, they found the child in the home alone. They also say they discovered "three large knifes accessible to [the child] who with mental deficiency could access." Deputies then took Walker into custody.

According to the affidavit, Walker was not supposed to have custody of the girl "due to a CPS plan having been set from the prior incident in which [the child] was supposed to be with another family member."

Walker faces two charges of felony child abandonment or endangerment. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office does not currently list Walker as an inmate. Court records show that her next hearing is scheduled for June 29.