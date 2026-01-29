A Maserati driver in California allegedly mowed down an 80-year-old Holocaust survivor who was crossing the street with his service dog, killing them both on Tuesday night.

Andriy Korshunov, who was also a Ukraine war refugee, managed to survive "unimaginable horrors" during the Holocaust as a young boy, only to die at the hands of a hit-and-run driver who is accused of ditching the Maserati just a few blocks away from the scene after fleeing, according to family and cops.

The crash happened on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"He didn't help him. He just hit and run," Korshunov's daughter, Ilana Korshunov, told local CW affiliate KTLA. "He killed two souls. I don't know what he thinks about this. I mean, what horrible person he has to be to do that. How come?"

Police say Korshunov was crossing the street with his dog in the 4400 block of Woodman Avenue in Sherman Oaks around 11:30 p.m. when the Maserati driver, who is suspected of speeding, slammed into the pair. Witnesses said the driver allegedly stopped for a few moments after hitting Korshunov before taking off and dumping the car.

When police found the Maserati, it had significant front-end damage and no license plates. The search for the driver was still ongoing as of Thursday.

"God sees everything, and God sees what he's done," Ilana Korshunov told KTLA. "He has to do something. First of all, apologize to God for what he's done."

A GoFundMe launched for Korshunov's family by Ilana Korshunov describes him as a Holocaust survivor who "rebuilt his life" and "carried his resilience with quiet strength for eight decades."

"He survived unimaginable horrors," the GoFundMe says. "My father survived history's darkest chapter, only to have his life taken so suddenly and senselessly. Any support — whether through a donation or by sharing this page — means more than I can express. It helps honor his life, his survival, and the love he gave."