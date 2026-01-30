A Texas judge was indicted on Thursday because she had an attorney handcuffed in her courtroom during a dispute, authorities say.

Bexar County Court at Law Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez, 60, stands accused of one count each of unlawful restraint by a judicial officer and misdemeanor official oppression, according to the indictment.

The underlying incident occurred in December 2024.

On the day in question, attorney Elizabeth Russell was appearing with one of her clients during a hearing over a motion to revoke probation, San Antonio-based ABC affiliate KSAT reported earlier this month.

The defendant in that case reportedly responded to one of the allegations by pleading "true," which prompted Russell to interject and ask for a moment to confer with her client.

The judge nixed the defense request and said attorneys are not allowed to coach their clients, according to a transcript of the proceedings obtained by the TV station. When the court moved forward with the plea, the defense attorney objected. This time, Speedlin Gonzalez volubly took issue with Russell's lawyering.

"Stop," the judge said. "It's on the record. Your argumentative ways are not going to work today. Stop. Stop, or I'll hold you in contempt, Ms. Russell. I will hold you in contempt."

The judge added that Russell was "not allowed to be argumentative and argue just for the sake of argument," the transcript says.

Soon, however, the upbraiding turned into action.

"Take her into custody and put her in the box," the judge directed a bailiff. "We are not having this hearing this way."

After that, Speedlin Gonzalez lectured the attorney again.

"You will not run around these courtrooms, especially [court number] 13, and think that you can just conduct yourself in the way you've been conducting yourself for at least the last six years, Ms. Russell," the judge said.

In response, the lawyer noted that she had only been practicing law for five years. After being freed, Russell filed a criminal complaint.

The case moved slowly.

In September 2025, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales recused his office from the case. In October 2025, 24th Judicial District Attorney Brian Cromeens was named special prosecutor.

The special prosecutor has kept mum about the investigation, telling local media in the Alamo City he will not comment on ongoing cases.

Now, prosecutors have accused Speedlin Gonzalez of restricting Russell's movements without her consent and interfering "substantially with her liberty," the indictment obtained by KSAT says.

On Thursday, the judge turned herself in and appeared in a Bexar County court for an initial appearance.

The case has been assigned to 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel.

On Thursday, the court set Speedlin Gonzalez's bond at $20,000, court records show.