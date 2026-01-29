Cops in Colorado are investigating an unusual home burglary in which thieves broke in and only stole an urn that contained the remains of the homeowner's father.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the home of Geraldine Sierra on Brothers Lane in Pueblo, which is about 110 miles south of Denver. Police told Law&Crime that the homeowner called cops after she saw two unknown men inside her house on her home security cameras. Officers responded, but the suspects fled before they arrived.

Detectives learned the men exited a car, walked directly to the home and broke in through a back door. Police believe it was a targeted burglary because the men knew the home's layout. After breaking in, they went straight for Sierra's bedroom, police said.

The woman returned home to find electronics untouched, but one item missing: her father's urn.

Sierra told local ABC affiliate KRDO that her father Patrick died last year after a battle with cancer.

"He was like my best friend. Someone that I talked to every single day up until he passed away. You know, he was my hero. He was my everything, honestly. When he passed away, everything just stopped," she said in an interview with the TV station.

Sierra had a simple message for the thieves:

"Return my father's ashes," she stated.

A spokeswoman for Pueblo police said detectives continue to investigate the case and are following up on leads.

"I just wish somebody would bring him back home," Sierra stated.

Anyone with information should call Pueblo police.