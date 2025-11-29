A 15-year-old boy in Florida is accused of shooting a bicyclist in the head after he and his friends smoked marijuana in a parked van.

Tommy Lagree Jr. is being held by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a minor.

While the charges were just filed this week, authorities say the teenager turned himself in to law enforcement not long after the shooting back in September.

On Sept. 26, at about 6 p.m., Lagree and at least two other people were inside a parked van in the area of the 4900 block of Keith Place in Orlando, according to the sheriff's office.

The friends were smoking marijuana, and Lagree was showing them a a Taurus 9mm handgun he had in his waistband, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime.

At some point, 17-year-old Jahriel Huertas came upon the scene, and Lagree shot him in the head, authorities said. The individuals who were in the van then all took off running, according to law enforcement.

Deputies were called to the scene, and, when they arrived, found Huertas "lying on the roadway on top of a bicycle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head," according to the affidavit.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing several individuals running from the van, and a law enforcement helicopter located the residence where at least two of them went after the shooting. Deputies responded and eventually detained those individuals.

Not long after the shooting, Lagree "arrived with his attorney, who advised deputies that Lagree had shot someone and was turning himself in," according to the charging document. The handgun was also seized.

Two of the individuals who were with Lagree before the shooting identified him as the shooter, deputies said.

It is unclear what investigators believe his motive may have been.

Lagree has been charged as an adult. He is expected in court on Dec. 1.