Man Caught on Video Masturbating at Florida Starbucks, Ignoring Audible Disgust of Witnesses

Video shows a man masturbating in and outside a Starbucks in Miami Beach, Florida. The individual on camera is allegedly Blake Reign, 27, who is now charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct in an establishment, and resisting an officer without violence.

Witness Alyssa Dimaria put it succinctly when she recorded a man pleasuring himself at the café on Friday.

“What are you [censored] doing?” she said off camera.

She told WPLG the man’s behavior went on for 10 minutes. There were “30-plus, 20-plus” people in the Starbucks when the man put his hand in his pants, she said.

“Everyone’s witnessing it,” she told the outlet.

As clear on video, she was having none of it.

“Get the [censored] out!” she said. “It’s disgusting!”

And yet as seen on video, the man harassed other women outside the café as well.

“He’s literally just touching himself to us,” Madison Doyle told the outlet. “Making eye contact with us. Everyone in the store sees it.”

Their footage showed the man running away when officers arrived, however.

“He was almost in a state of ‘nothing there’ when he was chasing us, but immediately when the police showed up, he perked up and literally sprinted,” Halley McGookin said.

Police said they had to repeatedly use a Taser and strike the suspect because he kept fleeing and refusing orders to stop, according to the reported arrest affidavit.

Reign denied allegations.

“I didn’t commit what they said I committed,” he said in bond court.

As for Dimaria, she said did not ever want to go back to the café.

“It will always be in the back of my head,” she said.

Starbucks released a statement, citing their policy on proper behavior.

“Once alerted to the customer’s behavior, our partners (employees) took action and local authorities were immediately called,” a spokesperson told Law&Crime in an email. “We want our stores to be a welcoming environment and our partners are empowered to address any behavior that doesn’t meet our 3rd Place Policy.”

