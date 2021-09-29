Louisiana Man Killed 11-Month-Old Daughter, Put Her Body in Back of an SUV, and Said He Hit the Infant ‘Too Hard’: Sheriff

A 26-year-old Louisiana man faces a second-degree murder charge after local authorities said he killed his 11-month-old daughter and blurted out that he hit the infant “too hard.”

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said that 11-month-old Zabria Guidry was found dead at a Thibodaux residence after midnight on Tuesday. Authorities said they were called to the scene to check on Zabria on behalf of her mother. Deputies said that when they got to the residence they saw that the infant was dead in the back of her father’s SUV. Deputies further said that Jake Michael Guidry admitted at the scene that he hit Zabria “too hard.”

Records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Thibodaux resident Guidry was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and remains jailed on a $1 million bond in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. The charge is second-degree murder, which in the state of Louisiana is punishable by life in prison without parole upon conviction:

Second degree murder

A. Second degree murder is the killing of a human being:

(1) When the offender has a specific intent to kill or to inflict great bodily harm; or

(2) When the offender is engaged in the perpetration or attempted perpetration of aggravated or first degree rape, forcible or second degree rape, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, second degree kidnapping, aggravated escape, assault by drive-by shooting, armed robbery, first degree robbery, second degree robbery, simple robbery, cruelty to juveniles, second degree cruelty to juveniles, or terrorism, even though he has no intent to kill or to inflict great bodily harm.

(3) When the offender unlawfully distributes or dispenses a controlled dangerous substance listed in Schedules I through V of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, or any combination thereof, which is the direct cause of the death of the recipient who ingested or consumed the controlled dangerous substance.

(4) When the offender unlawfully distributes or dispenses a controlled dangerous substance listed in Schedules I through V of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law, or any combination thereof, to another who subsequently distributes or dispenses such controlled dangerous substance which is the direct cause of the death of the person who ingested or consumed the controlled dangerous substance.

B. Whoever commits the crime of second degree murder shall be punished by life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Captain Brennan Matherne, LPSO’s Public Information Officer, told Law&Crime that Guidry had no prior arrests in Lafourche Parish.

[Image via Lafourche Parish Sheriff]

