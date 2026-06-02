Man stabbed mother of his children with 3-inch scratch awl over and over as the kids watched

A Kansas man will be spending several decades behind bars for brutally killing a woman in front of their two children last summer.

Last week, Edward A. Millan-Volcan, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder in the first degree over the July 17, 2025, fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Sinay Leon-Montoya, the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office announced in a press release.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder over the same-day attack on Germany Torres Figueroa, 26.

The underlying incident was, in part, the result of miscommunication. The victim herself called 911 several minutes before she was murdered — but that call was ultimately for naught, police said.

At 2:17 p.m. that day, Leon-Montoya called the emergency number from the 6300 block of West Kellogg Drive in Wichita to report a domestic disturbance, the police department said at the time.

"A language barrier made communication with dispatchers difficult," a press release from last year reads. "She then left that location and returned to the apartment, where the fatal stabbing occurred."

By 2:34 p.m., police would be called again. By then it was too late.

In those intermediate 17 minutes, Leon-Montoya traveled roughly 3 miles north to an apartment on the 6800 block of West Par Lane.

Police arrived to find two victims.

"They found a woman outside with injuries consistent with a stab or cut wound," the original press release goes on. "She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening."

Inside, Leon-Montoya was suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The defendant was also found inside and arrested without incident.

Millan-Volcan had stabbed the victim more than 60 times in the apartment they shared. But the violence began earlier that day.

In the earlier 911 call, the woman said Millan-Volcan had been hitting and choking her, as well as threatening to kill her and her children, according to an affidavit obtained by The Wichita Eagle.

Before police could respond to that location, however, she told the dispatcher she had to go back to the apartment "due to something happening to one of her children," the charging document says.

Some press accounts have referred to Millan-Volcan as the victim's estranged husband. The woman, for her part, was in the process of trying to end the relationship when she died, police said.

Upon her return to the apartment, Millan-Volcan forced Leon-Montoya, her children and Figueroa into a bedroom where he stabbed both women. Investigators found the slain woman on the bedroom floor, lying next to a three-inch long scratch awl.

"Investigators learned Montoya and the suspect have young children who were present during the incident," police said at the time.

The medical examiner found more than 60 puncture wounds to the victim's chest, neck, arms, back and head — including 21 wounds that penetrated her heart and lungs, authorities said.

Figueroa, a friend of Leon-Montoya's, attempted to stop the murder but was injured herself — to a lesser degree — when she intervened.

Millan-Volcan was initially charged with two counts each of kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child endangerment. Those charges were dismissed under his plea deal.

The defendant is slated to be sentenced on July 16. He faces a minimum sentence of 38 3/4 years in prison, prosecutors said.