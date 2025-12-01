A Texas man allegedly spent his Thanksgiving calling into a police tip line and threatening to shoot up a popular tourist destination and an NBA game.

Christopher Stowe, 31, stands accused of making terroristic threats, according to court records. Local CBS affiliate KENS and NBC affiliate WOAI obtained a criminal complaint that said Stowe called the San Antonio Police Department's Tip411 line on Thanksgiving, leaving a series of messages between 1 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

"I'm done and I'm going to do a mass shooting," Stowe's first message allegedly said. "I don't want to but years of anger and dealing with unruly people have finally f—ing done it. I'm going to kill people unless the police kill me first."

Stowe threatened a mass shooting at San Antonio's famed River Walk and a San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball game.

"My body count is hopefully gonna be over 100," he reportedly said. "This is not a threat. This is a promise."

He proclaimed himself to be the "next mass shooter."

"I'm gonna kill a lot of f—ing people," he said, per the complaint.

Cops tracked the messages to Stowe's phone. Investigators reportedly determined the messages were "threatening in nature" and "caused reasonable fear of serious bodily injury and/or death" to the public.

Stowe was arrested on Saturday and taken to the Bexar County Jail where he has since posted a $50,000 bond. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 25.