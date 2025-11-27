Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island are seeking to imprison a man already accused of vowing to assassinate President Donald Trump and several high-profile members of the administration, asserting he continues to pose a danger to the community and the the targets of his threats.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dulce Donovan asked a federal judge to issue an arrest warrant for Carl D. Montague, claiming the 37-year-old had repeatedly violated the terms of his pretrial release. Montague was initially arrested July 9 on charges of making threats against the president, making interstate threats, and threatening U.S. officials with the intent to impede the performance of their official duties.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Montague in a June 27 social media post allegedly said he was going to kill Trump as well as Attorney General Pam Bondi and and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The post, which was written on the president's Truth Social platform under the username "tacoustic," allegedly said:

It's a shame you won't get to see the end of your f—ing term, because I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet [right] between your f—ing head you piece of s—, you, Pam Bondi. Stephen f—ing miller, all you b—s are gonna get a f—ing bullet to the head every single f—ing one of you.

Investigators linked the username to a Gmail account in Providence, Rhode Island, and submitted an emergency disclosure request to Google and the company provided the Secret Service with the associated IP address. Following some additional investigatory work, agents said they were able to identify Montague as the individual behind the username and the threat.

Federal agents later found him hiding in a bathtub in his apartment.

"Montague began confessing to making threats before agents were able to introduce themselves or explained why they were there," investigators wrote in an affidavit. "Montague stated he was smoking a lot of marijuana when he posted the threat. Montague claimed he deleted his Truth Social account after sending the message. Montague was upset with current politics and expressed his frustrations via Truth Social. Montague did not have a specific reason to direct his threat towards DCOS Miller and AG Bondi. Montague observed their names in prior threads and posts he was viewing and then submitted his post."

Montague made his initial court appearance on July 9 and was released after posting a $10,000 unsecured bond. As conditions of his bond, a judge ordered Montague to wear a GPS tracking monitor and remain in his apartment from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m., court documents state. He was also ordered to abstain from drinking alcohol and to seek employment.

Prosecutors in a Nov. 25 court filing alleged that Montague "has four times violated his conditions of pretrial release by consuming alcohol" and "not abided by the condition that he seek employment."

"Further, most recently, on November 21, 2025, the defendant called the location monitoring line after hours, advised he had been drinking and that he was going to self-report for treatment," prosecutors wrote. "Significantly, during the call, he directed profane language at the United States Probations Office to whom he was speaking."