A 52-year-old man in Colorado is accused of killing his estranged wife, allegedly executing her with a single gunshot wound to the head before staging the scene to make it look like a suicide.

Ronald Elton Lowry was taken into custody last week and charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, stalking, and tampering with evidence in the 2023 slaying of Richelle Lowry, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 26, 2023, responded to a call requesting a welfare check at Richelle Lowry's home in Bennett, Colorado, which is about 30 miles east of Denver. The caller reported that Richelle Lowry had failed to report to work and could not be reached.

Upon arriving at the address and not getting any response from knocking, deputies forced entry into the home. Inside, they found Richelle Lowry dead "with a single gunshot wound to the head." Her cellphone had also been left submerged in water.

"Although the death initially raised questions over whether it was a suicide, it was later determined to be a homicide based on an extensive investigation involving forensic analysis and digital evidence review," the release states.

"The return of this indictment marks an important step in the pursuit of justice for Richelle Lowry," District Attorney Amy Padden said in a statement following Lowry's arrest. "My office remains committed to holding individuals accountable when that evidence supports criminal charges."

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Denver NBC affiliate KUSA provided additional details about Richelle Lowry's death.

In interviews with witnesses, investigators reportedly learned Ronald Lowry was a jealous man who harbored a great deal of hatred toward his estranged wife and the new man with whom she was romantically involved.

He allegedly stalked Richelle Lowry and recorded her and the new man together and was allegedly caught on surveillance footage snooping in the area of her home shortly before her death, including two days before her death, when her security cameras were manually shut down.

If his wife's death were ruled a suicide, Ronald Lowry reportedly stood to gain more than $1.3 million in life insurance proceeds.

Additionally, Richelle Lowry explicitly told a friend that she would never even consider ending her own life.

"[Richelle Lowry said] that if anything happened to her, Ronald [Lowry] would be responsible," court documents say. "Richelle was 'very adamant' that she would not kill herself."

Richelle Lowry's family similarly refused to believe her death was a suicide, emphasizing that she was just a few days away from finalizing her divorce with Ronald Lowry.

"She was afraid of him, and she told everyone that," Richelle Lowry's brother, Dave Norman, told KUSA. "She said, 'If anything happens to me, look to him.'"

Norman's wife, Erika, echoed that sentiment.

"She was ready for her next chapter of life. The divorce proceedings were almost finalized within, like, a matter of days," she told the station.

Ronald Lowry was booked into the Morgan County Jail Friday.

"This case is the result of extraordinary dedication and perseverance by the investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office," Assistant District Attorney Ryan Brackley said in a statement. "They left no stone unturned in their pursuit of the truth, carefully examining every piece of forensic, digital, and testimonial evidence over the course of this investigation. Their commitment to seeking answers and refusing to give up has been instrumental in bringing this case forward."