A 47-year-old former fire captain in California will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his fiancee and her 7-year-old son during an argument over how a firefighter was being portrayed in the movie they were watching.

El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Ralphs on Monday ordered Darin McFarlin to serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, along with an additional life term, 50 years to life, and 15 years for the August 2025 murders of 29-year-old Marissa Divodi-Lessa and her son, Josiah Divodi-Lessa, authorities announced.

As Law&Crime previously reported, McFarlin in March pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and child abuse.

According to a news release from the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office, Ralphs handed down the sentence before a packed courtroom, where seven "powerful and emotional" victim impact statements were read, including a letter from Divodi-Lessa's 9-year-old surviving child. A slideshow tribute honoring the victims was also presented.

Prosecutors said McFarlin — a Cal Fire captain who was "highly focused on his image" — carried out the killings inside the family's home after an argument escalated into violence.

According to the district attorney's news release, the killings took place on Aug. 21, 2025.

"The family sat down together to watch a movie about a distinguished, well-respected firefighter who was struggling in his personal life," the release states. "McFarlin became angry at the portrayal and stormed off to his room. When Divodi-Lessa followed him, an argument took place. McFarlin then strangled her."

Chief Assistant District Attorney Lisette Suder said the family was watching the faith-based drama movie "Fireproof," The Sacramento Bee reported. The first half of the film negatively portrays the protagonist, a firefighter, as being selfish in his marriage. The couple was reportedly arguing because McFarlin demanded that Divodi-Lessa acknowledge that the wife in the movie was the one at fault, not the firefighter.

Divodi-Lessa was able to break away and flee the bedroom, telling McFarlin she was going to call the police to report the domestic violence.

"Knowing his career would be over if the incident were reported, McFarlin retrieved a loaded firearm and followed her into the dining area, where he found her on the phone with a family member," the release continued. "He struck her over the head with the firearm, checked the phone, and then shot her in the head, while her 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter were in the room. He then turned the gun on the young boy and fired, killing him."

The 9-year-old "begged for her life" as McFarlin pointed the weapon at her, but she managed to escape his line of sight and flee through a dog door.

McFarlin fled the scene after placing his phone in airplane mode and was later arrested in Nevada.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Lisette Suder told the court that McFarlin was not a hero despite his profession, emphasizing instead the first responders and investigators who brought the case to justice. District Attorney Vern Pierson called the killings "a horrific and senseless act of violence" that forever changed the victims' family.

According to court documents cited in that prior coverage, prosecutors alleged McFarlin killed both victims "to prevent testimony," as they were witnesses to an earlier incident inside the home. Authorities have not publicly detailed what prompted that allegation.

Investigators said deputies responded to the home around 9 p.m. on the night of the shooting and found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Divodi-Lessa was pronounced dead at the scene, while her son was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

McFarlin was identified as a suspect and taken into custody hours later.

At the time of the killings, McFarlin was working as a fire captain with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and was part of a broader firefighting response to a nearby wildfire.

Prosecutors said the sentence ensures McFarlin will never again have the opportunity to harm anyone, while acknowledging the lasting impact on the surviving child and the victims' loved ones.