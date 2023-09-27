Father of the year, he is not.

Police near Charlotte, North Carolina, are searching for a felon who left his children on the side of the road in a car to flee a traffic stop, according to a press release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Kirby Faulkner, who initially stopped but sped away before the deputy could approach, according to police. Another deputy in the area saw Faulkner and tried to stop him, but he again fled, authorities said.

A vehicle pursuit began and it eventually ended on the outer loop of I-485 after deputies deployed stop sticks. Faulkner then got out of the car and ran away. When deputies started to chase him, they realized there were two kids in the car. The kids, ages 1 and 11, were OK.

Cops from several different law enforcement agencies joined the foot chase but Faulkner ultimately escaped.

In addition to the kids, deputies also found a “large quantity” of marijuana. The car also was stolen, deputies say.

Faulkner is now facing several charges, including fleeing to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, child abuse and possession of marijuana. He also has several other outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions in the Charlotte area, the press release said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Kirby was put on probation back in 2013 for felony breaking and entering. That case is no longer active, records say.

From the Union County Sheriff’s Office:

Anyone with information can call the UCSO Main Office at (704) 283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600.

