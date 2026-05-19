A Florida man is behind bars in Ohio after intentionally setting a fire in his ex-girlfriend's apartment while he was on the phone with her, according to law enforcement in the Buckeye State.

Jermal Dequan Freeman, 28, stands accused of one count each of aggravated arson, aggravated menacing, and identity theft, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The underlying incident occurred on April 10, at an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Belcher Drive in Columbus.

Fire crews responded to the blaze and investigators made contact with the resident of the unit, who was not home at the time, according to Columbus-based ABC, MyNetworkTV and Fox affiliate WSYX.

The woman told investigators she had been on a FaceTime call with her ex-boyfriend when he revealed that he was in her apartment unit, authorities say. Then, the defendant allegedly put a blanket in the woman's oven and turned it on, telling her of his plans to start the fire.

The woman also told investigators about her prior reports to police about Freeman, saying that he previously threatened to stab her with a kitchen knife and kill her friends, according to law enforcement.

"I got your knife," Freeman allegedly told his ex-girlfriend in the past. "I told you I wasn't playing with you."

The defendant is alleged to have traveled from Florida City — a small suburb in the Miami-Dade metro area — to commit the arson.

According to witnesses, Freeman was trying to obtain a flight back to the Sunshine State when he was arrested on May 15, police said.

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The defendant is currently detained in the Franklin County Jail on over $95,000 bond, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

He is slated to appear in court on Friday for the arson and identity theft charges and again on May 28 for the menacing charge. Freeman is being represented by the Franklin County Public Defender's Office.