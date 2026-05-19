A woman was driving drunk and speeding on a Florida road when she crashed and her son dialed 911 and asked for "help," according to authorities in the Sunshine State.

Katina Yvette Graham, 52, stands charged with felony third-degree child abuse and misdemeanor second-degree DUI while accompanied by a minor, according to Orange County court records reviewed by Law&Crime. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

On April 27, not long after midnight, Graham was driving in the area of West Central Boulevard and Wilbe Avenue in Orlando, Florida, regional CBS affiliate WKMG reported, citing an arrest affidavit. She was allegedly speeding and hit a curb and damaged her tires before crashing the vehicle.

Graham's son — whose age is unclear — was also with her, and he reportedly called 911 in a frantic request for assistance.

"My mom … she almost hit a car, she was going over 100 on the highway," the son said, according to the 911 call obtained by the local outlet. After telling the dispatcher their location, the boy appeared to cry as he said, "I need help."

Officers responded to the location and spoke with Graham, who allegedly said she had "half a shot of whatever." Police claimed she kept interrupting the cop asking her questions and said multiple times that "officers are not artificial intelligence."

The defendant smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and failed the field sobriety exercises, the affidavit added. Investigators determined that Graham had left someone alone in a vehicle for about two hours while she was "at a party getting intoxicated."

Graham is no longer listed as an inmate at the Orange County Jail. Court records do not list a future court date for her.

Law&Crime reached out to the Orlando Police Department for more information on the arrest.