A Wisconsin teenager who admitted to fatally striking a marathon runner with her car while she was intoxicated will face sentencing after pleading guilty to her last criminal charge.

Addison Bowell, 18, pleaded guilty on May 14 to a charge of hit-and-run involving death, months after pleading guilty to three additional charges in connection with the death of 54-year-old Ann Seidl. As Law&Crime previously reported, Seidl was out for a run at 7:15 a.m. on March 29, 2025, when she was hit by a car driven by Bowell, who was 17 years old at the time. Bowell struck Seidl near the teen's home, and Bowell's mother was the one to find Seidl unresponsive by the mailbox.

Bowell's mother called 911 and later told police that her teenage daughter had come home drunk an hour earlier.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate WQOW, Bowell's mother told police about her daughter's ongoing issues with drugs and alcohol. Police then turned to Bowell, who told police she "didn't want to deal with this," adding that she had "like 16 underages and couldn't get another one."

After telling police that she "drank a lot" before getting behind the wheel that morning, she said she did not know what she hit and she did not care. A search of Bowell's phone revealed that the teenager took videos of the damage to her car after she hit Seidl. When one of her friends asked what she hit, she said she hit another car "so hard."

Bowell was arrested and brought to the Dunn County Jail, where she asked if anyone had died. When she was told that Seidl had, Bowell said, "[W]ho walks on the road at 3 in the morning?… like… bro." She also asked, "[S]o, am I going to get out or not?"

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Seidl, who left behind three sons, was an accomplished marathon runner.

Bowell pleaded guilty in January to three counts of homicide. After entering a plea on the fourth and final count of hit-and-run involving death, she now faces sentencing. Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for Oct. 8.