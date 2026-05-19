A 22-year-old Washington state man who had allegedly been boozing and hitting his THC vape pen all night before crashing his BMW into a pole — killing his friend and seriously injuring himself and two others — tried to claim his dead pal was the driver.

Salom Batlok stands accused of one count of vehicular homicide in the death of 21-year-old Dewayne Aiseia along with two additional counts of vehicular assault, the Spokane Police Department said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. May 8 near W. Airport Drive and S. Spotted Road in Spokane.

According to a courtroom report by the Spokesman-Review from a bond hearing on Friday, prosecutors said Batlok never hit the brakes or took evasive action before he went slamming into the pole. Cops reportedly found multiple open containers of alcohol in the car while Batlok's clothes reeked of booze.

Batlok and his two other friends, a 19-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, all suffered serious injuries including broken teeth and busted legs, cops said.

The defendant reportedly said in an interview with investigators from the hospital that the night before the crash, he and his pals bought alcohol after playing basketball. They split a 24-pack of Corona. He reportedly claimed he drank about four from the case plus another "tall boy" Corona. Batlok said he drank until he felt "gone," the Spokesman-Review reported. He also allegedly admitted to hitting his THC "dab pen" throughout the night.

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Batlok reportedly told investigators that he handed the keys over to Aiseia after they stopped at a gas station, not long before the crash. But then detectives showed him a photo with him allegedly in the driver's seat. The defendant reportedly admitted he was the driver and became remorseful.

A judge set Batlok's bond at $250,000. He remains in jail. His next court date is set for June 22.