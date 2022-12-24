Federal Judge Sentences New York Man Who Threatened to Kill Former Presidents Obama and Trump, a Judge and Others

A western New York man who has already been convicted of threatening to kill two presidents will spend the 10 years behind bars for making threats a third time.

Jared Marc Brown, 26, of Lockport, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to seven counts of making threats against federal officials including the then-president, a judge, the judge’s family, and a secret service agent.

According to court filings, Brown had sent a letter to a U.S. Secret Service Special Agent on March 25, 2019, saying that he intended to kill then-President Donald Trump.

“I’m [] gonna kill Donald Trump with Anthrax when I get out,” Brown, who was in prison at the time, wrote in the letter, according to court documents. That same day, Brown also threatened the judge who oversaw the case that landed him behind bars. On July 11, 2019, and again on Nov. 1, 2019, Brown had also mailed additional threatening letters, including one that purported to contain anthrax.

“Brown threatened to assault and murder United States District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, his spouse, and a United States Secret Service Special Agent,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York said in a press release Thursday. “Brown made the threats in relation for an earlier prosecution by this office. Judge Vilardo presided over that case, and the Secret Service Special Agent conducted the investigation.”

In 2016, Vilardo had sentenced Brown to 15 months in prison for calling the Lockport City Police Department on Sept. 6, 2015, and threatened to kill then-President Barack Obama.

“During this call, Brown stated to an employee that he would kill President Obama,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in 2016. “When a Secret Service Agent asked the hypothetical question [of] what Brown would do if the President walked into the interview room, Brown said he would shoot him.”

Vilardo had also sentenced Brown to additional time in 2017 after Brown, then 20 years old, violated the conditions of his supervised release by calling 911 in December 2016 and threatening to kill Trump, then the president-elect.

Brown was Thursday sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, an Obama appointee. Her sentence was just slightly less than the 125 months of incarceration requested by the government.

“The defendant has proven, time and again, that he will break the law, and he has promised to do so when released,” the government’s sentencing memo said. “A lengthy term of incarceration is the only way to protect the public from the defendant.”

Sannes also imposed three years of supervised release. The judge also recommended that Brown participate in mental health and substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.

