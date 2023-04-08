A 19-year-old man in Indiana is facing numerous felony charges after he allegedly admitted to viciously beating his 2-month-old son to get back at the baby for pulling out his nose ring.

Aaron Scott Evans was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of battery to a child resulting in serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Court documents state that officers with the Avon Police Department responded to a call at a local hospital on the morning of April 3 about a 2-month-old boy who was admitted with serious and suspicious injuries, Indianapolis Fox affiliate WXIN reported. Avon is about 15 miles west of Indianapolis.

According to the report, doctors said that the child’s body was covered with bruises, and he had a cut on the top of his head that had already begun healing, indicating that it was sustained in the days before the baby was brought to the hospital. Due to the severity of the boy’s injuries, he was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indiana for more specialized treatment.

After arriving in Indianapolis, doctors reportedly told police that the infant had also broken both legs in addition to the bruising. He had suffered multiple rib fractures, bleeding in the area between the skull and his brain (subdural hemorrhage), and had an array of contusions. Doctors reportedly found evidence that the infant had previously suffered a subdural hemorrhage.

The injuries were determined to be the result of non-accidental physical abuse, WXIN reported. The infant remained in the ICU in critical condition earlier in the week.

Investigators interviewed the victim’s mother, who reportedly described Evans as having “anger issues” and was easily frustrated, WXIN reported. A roommate who lived with Evans and the child’s mother reportedly described him similarly.

Investigators say they then interviewed Evans, who allegedly told them he had “major anger issues” and allegedly admitted to physically abusing his son on several occasions, the report states.

Evans allegedly told investigators that he had punched his son in the legs several times. Additionally, Evans reportedly said that on one occasion, he was holding the infant in his arms when he intentionally dropped the child, letting him fall on the floor. In another instance, Evans admitted to intentionally dropping the child into his car seat “harder than he should have,” police reportedly wrote.

Asked why he intentionally harmed his 2-month-old son, police say Evans told them he was mad at the infant because the child had accidentally pulled at his nose ring, and he wanted to “inflict pain back” on the baby, according to WXIN. He reportedly said that he was also suffering from a migraine headache and just wanted the child to be quiet.

Following the interview, Evans was booked into the Hendricks County Jail.

A judge issued a no-contact order prohibiting Evans from seeing his son. Evans is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on June 5.

HCSO did not immediately respond to a message from Law&Crime seeking an update on the child’s condition.

