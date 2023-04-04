Father used cattle prod on his children multiple times ‘for discipline’: Deputies

A Kentucky man is accused of using a cattle prod on his own children. Deputies said he did it to “discipline” them, but now defendant Anthony L. Jones, 32, faces four counts of criminal abuse in the third degree of a child 12 or under, and one count of criminal abuse in the third degree.

“The perpetrator used an electric cattle prod multiple times on his two children for discipline,” deputies wrote in documents. “Both children were given a forensic interview at the CVAC center and both confirmed this. The perp used the cattle prod to shock the victims and threatened them with it on several occasions.”

Jones was arrested on Friday at approximately 10:15 a.m.

“The arrest occurred off Littontown Road, approximately 4 miles north of London following an investigation conducted by Deputy Poynter,” the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “Following an earlier investigation while assisting DCBS, Deputy Poynter obtained two complaint warrants of arrest. The first complaint warrant of arrest charged four counts of criminal abuse – third-degree – child 12 or under. Allegedly, the accused used an electric cattle prod multiple times on two children for discipline. The second complaint warrant of arrest charged one count of criminal abuse – third-degree.”

Jones was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center. He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on Monday, and he is scheduled for a pretrial conference to take place May 2. He has no attorney of record.

