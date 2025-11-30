An Illinois man allegedly shot his brother dead the night before Thanksgiving after getting "whooped" by him, according to their mother. He also shot a woman and then held a family hostage at another location, cops say.

Jerome Curry, 38, is facing murder and attempted murder charges for the Wednesday night incidents, along with other crimes, after being arrested following the alleged hostage situation, local NBC affiliate KSDK reports.

Curry's brother, Terrence Curry, was killed inside a home in the 4900 block of Piggot Avenue in St. Clair County, while the hostage situation unfolded at a residence in the 2200 block of Birmingham Drive, roughly three miles away.

Cahokia Heights Police reportedly responded to the residence where Terrence Curry was killed after receiving a call about a shooting. Officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and hiding behind a car in the middle of the street, who told them what was going on, according to KSDK.

Witnesses told cops that Jerome Curry "shot his brother" and then fled in a car, local Fox affiliate KTVI reported. About 30 minutes later, the Shiloh Police Department reported seeing a vehicle that allegedly matched the car's description and tracked it to the home on Birmingham Drive where the hostage situation happened.

Jerome Curry was apparently inside the residence and holding a family hostage with a gun when authorities arrived at the scene. Negotiators managed to get him to release the family and surrender to officers without incident, KTVI reports.

The brothers' mother, Valerie Curry, posted about what allegedly happened on Facebook and recounted the moments before Terrence Curry — whom she tagged in multiple posts, along with his brother — was killed.

"Terrence Curry loved you more than you loved yourself and didn't deserve what happened to him," wrote Valerie Curry. "He whooped your A— that day because you came over tripping real bad, but instead of taking that whooping you decided to shoot him."

The grieving mother called out her living son, asking "how did this happen to you?" while also saying she was cutting him out of her life.

"You were talented, smart, had gifted hands, could fix anything," Valerie Curry said about Jerome Curry. "But within the last few weeks you started worshipping demons, telling the world you were adopted and turned on your family in the worst way. Terrence Curry loved you more than you loved yourself and didn't deserve what happened to him."

Valerie Curry added, "Just know as a consequence of your actions, there will be no jail/prison visits, no letters, no JPay deposits, NOTHING!! I have mentally removed you from the lineage. Coward, a punk a— coward."

In addition to murder and attempted murder, online court records show that Jerome Curry is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery, and possessing a weapon as a previously convicted felon. He is due in court on Monday.

"Terrence Curry I am so sorry," Valerie Curry said, continuing to tag her slain son on Facebook, while also sharing photos showing bullet holes inside the residence where he was shot. "Home should have been a safe place for you, but that DEMON made sure he took that away from you."