Connecticut Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Child At Least 100 Times, Sharing Recordings via Text Message

A Connecticut man has admitted to recording himself sexually abusing a child and could face up to 50 years in prison.

Travis M. Williams, 34, pleaded guilty to one count each of production and distribution of child pornography, the Justice Department said in a press release Friday.

Prosecutors say that Williams abused one child, age 9, at least 100 times.

“According to court documents and statements made in court, on more than 100 occasions, Williams engaged in sexual acts with a child who was approximately 9 years old,” the DOJ press release said. “He recorded some of these acts on his iPhone. Specifically, on July 21, 2019, Williams photographed himself sexually abusing the child.”

Prosectors say that Williams made multiple recordings of him abusing the child over the course of a single day.

“On July 27, 2019, Williams filmed 10 videos depicting him sexually abusing the child,” the DOJ press release said.

Williams apparently sent the photographs via text message to someone else, identified in the press release only as an “adult female.”

“Investigators recovered numerous text messages between Williams and the adult female in July 2019,” the press release said. “In certain text messages, Williams told the adult female that he wanted to engage in sexual acts with her while the child watched, and that he wanted the child to take part in these sexual acts.”

According to state judicial records, Williams was arrested on Aug. 30, 2019. Connecticut Department of Correction records show that Travis has been in custody since shortly after his arrest.

Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022.

The production charge has a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and a maximum of 30 years. The distribution charge has a mandatory minimum of five years and maximum term of 20 years in prison.

The “adult female” referenced in the press release is likely Casandra Guthrie, who has also been charged with possession of child pornography. Local news radio station WINY reported Guthrie’s arrest in December 2019, calling it the second arrest in the investigation. Guthrie faces state charges of possession of child pornography as well as child endangerment charges. Court records show that she was released from custody and has an upcoming court date of Dec. 13.

Federal court records for Williams were unavailable as of late Friday afternoon.

Both Guthrie and Williams pleaded not guilty to the state charges, records show.

[Image via Norwich Police]

