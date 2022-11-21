Connecticut Dad Strangled, Stabbed, and Dismembered 11-Month-Old Daughter in ‘Horrific and Gruesome’ Murder: Cops

State and federal authorities in Connecticut have released new details in the case of a 31-year-old father accused of choking, stabbing, and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter before going on the lam.

Investigators late Sunday evening obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Francisquini, who allegedly murdered young Camilla Francisquini on Friday morning inside of their family home, police announced during a Monday morning press conference.

Naugatuck Chief of Police Colin C. McAllister said that the grisly nature of the crime and the fact that the alleged perpetrator was still on the loose had shaken the community to its core.

“Naugatuck has felt this loss across all cross sections of the community,” McAllister said. “Our detectives, our investigators, and all of Naugatuck’s first responders have been deeply affected by this horrific and heinous crime.”

He later reiterated the nature of the crime, calling it “horrific and gruesome” as well as one of the “most trying” cases to ever come through the precinct. The suspect faces one count of murder with special circumstances and one count of risk of injury to a minor. His bond amount was set at $5 million.

McAllister explained that Francisquini has a long history of run-ins with the law, saying he is “well-known to law enforcement” and has an “extensive criminal history.” He was convicted in 2013 of first-degree assault and sentenced to 10 years behind bars. He has also been found guilty on one count of possession with intent to sell or dispense and two counts of interfering or resisting a law enforcement officer.

“He is currently out on almost $375,000 bond. He has a history of violent offenses and has posed a danger to the public previously,” McAllister continued. “He was on special parole when he committed this crime. He also had a court-ordered tracking device on him, which was cut off shortly after the commission of this crime.”

Officers with the Naugatuck Police Department at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday responded to a call about a deceased child at a home located in 100 block of Millville Avenue where Francisquini lived with Camilla, his biological daughter. Cops said they found Camilla’s body “in a state of dismemberment” upon arriving at the scene.

“We can clearly rule out this was an accident,” Chief McAllister said. “This was an intentional act.”

Authorities believe that Francisquini killed his daughter and got into an argument with Camilla’s mother. During that argument, he allegedly destroyed her cell phone and removed the GPS tracking device from his ankle.

Through witness testimony and surveillance camera footage, investigators quickly identified Francisquini as the primary suspect in the murder, saying that he fled the scene in a 2006 gray Chevy Impala. That vehicle was allegedly abandoned Friday evening at Exit 8 on Interstate 91. The car was located after authorities received a tip from someone who had seen news coverage of the manhunt, investigators said.

As authorities continue to search for Francisquini, the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information Francisquini’s whereabouts is asked to call Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5221 or through the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010. Authorities emphasized that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Watch the press conference below:

[Image via Naugatuck Police Department]

