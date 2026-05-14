A 29-year-old Florida man flew into a rage after being asked to "help bring in" groceries for his grandmother, stabbing the woman 11 times on Mother's Day, according to police.

The grandson, Keo Nottage Jr., allegedly told his family "someone is going to die today" after a cousin of his "asked for help with the groceries" while Nottage was posted up inside a home in West Palm Beach. An arrest affidavit says Nottage flew into a rage and grabbed a kitchen knife, which he used to stab his grandmother.

"You stabbed my f—ing grandma!" the cousin shouted after watching Nottage plunge the knife into their grandmother repeatedly, per the affidavit. "After this brutal attack … Keo Nottage aggressively chased [his cousin] out of the residence," according to the court document, while allegedly waving the "large kitchen knife and making verbal threats."

The cousin told police that they and the grandmother "went to the grocery store to purchase items for Mother's Day dinner," according to the affidavit.

"When they got home, [the cousin] asked [Nottage], who was lying on the couch in the living room, to help bring in the groceries," the document recounts. "[The cousin] became upset because he felt he was the only person helping around the residence."

A verbal altercation ensued and the cousin went outside to call a family friend for help in de-escalating the situation, according to police.

"While [the cousin] was outside on the phone, he heard someone scream for help," the affidavit says. "[The cousin] walked into the residence through the rear door and observed Keo Nottage holding a knife. [The cousin] also advised that he observed [the grandmother] on the floor but could not see her from the knee down to her feet."

In fear for his life, the cousin told police he ran outside, jumped the fence on the west side of the residence, and contacted the West Palm Beach Police Department. They said Nottage chased him and asked, "Do you want to fade? What the f— are you going to do?"

Police arrested Nottage at the scene and he was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon. His grandmother was said to be fighting for her life and in critical condition at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where she had surgery.

Nottage is being held without bond and is due back in court on June 9, 2026.