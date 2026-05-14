After being thrown in a Pennsylvania jail on accusations of beating and burning his girlfriend to death, a man was killed inside his cell, authorities say.

Tyrone Good, 44, was charged with the criminal homicide of 44-year-old Michelle Sturdivant in a case stretching back to December. The defendant was arrested on April 15 and thrown in the Allegheny County Jail.

He was found dead there less than a month later.

On Dec. 28 at about 2 a.m., police, firefighters, and EMS workers were called to the 100 block of Watson Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, due to "reports of an unresponsive adult female," according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department. The woman — identified as Sturdivant — was pronounced dead.

Authorities considered the scene "suspicious in nature," and an investigation was launched.

Sturdivant, covered with a blanket, was lying in the living room of a residence on that block, Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI reported, citing a criminal complaint. Investigators said she had a swollen eye, bruises on her arms and legs, and burn marks on her body.

Detectives reportedly spoke with a witness who told them that Good had arrived at the residence and yelled for "help get[ting] her inside." Sturdivant was lying naked on a walkway, and Good said she would not wake up when he rubbed ice and water on her body.

"She normally wakes up; it doesn't happen like this," Good allegedly kept saying.

The witness is said to have been the one who called 911, and Good drove away.

Investigators also found surveillance footage showing Good dragging Sturdivant into the home at about 1:48 a.m. and leaving 16 minutes later, the complaint stated.

Detectives searched an apartment on Wabash Street — about 4 miles away — where the witness said the suspect and victim had been staying. There was blood throughout the place, as well as bloodstained clothes and Sturdivant's purse in a trash bin.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Good discarding the items and dragging the victim's body out of the building at 1:21 a.m. — not long before he showed up at the other home. According to WPXI, the medical examiner overseeing Sturdivant's case ruled in February that she died due to homicide from blunt force injuries and extensive burns.

Investigators searched for Good, but he had reportedly fled. In April, they tracked him down in Atlanta, Georgia, and arrested him. He was extradited back to Pittsburgh and thrown into jail.

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Court records show that Good was denied bail, and he was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing next week.

However, on Wednesday at about 12:48 p.m., "multiple incarcerated individuals entered the male victim's cell and assaulted him," the Allegheny County Police Department announced. "Everyone involved in this incident is accounted for and the investigation is ongoing at this time."

The local outlet identified the inmate as Good. He was brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"As is practice, an internal review by Allegheny County Jail officials will also be conducted," county police added.