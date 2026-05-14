A man in Maryland is accused of stabbing his mother so violently that the knife broke — and then retrieving multiple others to continue the crime.

Darrick Alston, 54, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 80-year-old Brenda Wheeler, according to court records and the Prince George's County Police Department. He is being held in jail without bond.

Police say that on Tuesday at about 9 a.m., the mother and son were at a home on the 6200 block of Monroe Street in Cheverly, Maryland, a town about 7 miles from Washington, D.C. They are believed to have gotten into an argument.

Alston allegedly admitted to stabbing his mother multiple times and broke the knife by doing so, regional NBC affiliate WAVY reported. He then went downstairs, retrieved two more knives, went back upstairs, and continued to stab her, according to police.

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At about 9:10 a.m., the suspect reportedly called police and told them he thought he had hurt his mother. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers arrived and found Wheeler "suffering from stab wounds."

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Alston was arrested.

Neighbors told the local outlet that police remained at the home for several hours, and a "do not enter" sign was posted on the residence's door on Wednesday. One resident said there is "very little crime" in the community, "much less" violent crime.

Alston was scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon. His next court date after that is set for June 12.