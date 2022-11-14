Arizona Teacher and Husband Lose Jobs After Filming X-Rated OnlyFans Video Inside 8th Grade Classroom to ‘Make Ends Meet’

An eighth grade teacher in Arizona is speaking out after she and her husband lost their school jobs for filming themselves having sex in her classroom and posting the X-rated movie to her OnlyFans page. Samantha Peer, who goes by “Khloe Karter” on OnlyFans, said in a YouTube video that she and her husband only made the adult video because they’re paid so little as teachers and they needed the money to get by.

In the video, the former Thunderbolt Middle School teacher says that she resigned from her position as a science teacher at the school “under pressure,” after being put on administrative leave and probation in October due to the content she had posted online. She said that her husband, Dillon Peer, a fourth grade teacher at Nautilus Elementary School who was classified as a long-term substitute, was let go on Nov. 4 for his role in the explicit content.

Her account went viral earlier this month after students and faculty at her former school learned about the account and began sharing the pictures and videos. She also said that the video she and her husband made in the classroom was filmed on a weekend when no students were on the premises.

“I was an employee at Thunderbolt for five years, and within this time, although my experience and evaluations showed that I had become a master science specialist and teacher, my salary did not increase,” she says in the video, posted Friday.

She said that she had been forced to pick up several extracurricular jobs, including mentoring several uncertified teachers, becoming the book club advisor, and coaching softball in order to “make ends meet,” saying it had “gotten to the point where our family was not able to survive on our two teacher incomes.”

“My children are the most important thing to me and I’m already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities and I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did pay enough,” Peer said. “I created [the OnlyFans] account at the beginning of the summer in order to earn extra money on the side to help pay for our basic necessities that our salaries were no longer meeting.”

According to Peer, she set up her account using an anonymous name and blocked the entire Grand Canyon State so that no one in Arizona could access her page.

Peer said that after a community member told the Lake Havasu Unified School District about her account, she was informed about being put on leave and probation.

“Two days later, I had asked that an individual that was assigned to my case be removed because they had created a hostile work environment between me and other coworkers for several years during my employment,” she said. “I did not feel safe with them knowing this information, and I felt that they would spread it in retaliation for their own personal vendetta.”

According to Peer, the superintendent told her that if she resigned before a school board meeting on Oct. 31, the district “would not publicize what was going on.” A week after she resigned, however, Peer said that her account went viral and many of her former students and colleagues began following her, despite her page explicitly being marked for ages 18 and older.

“These teachers were also telling students my anonymous name and showing them my page,” Samantha claimed. “This was also sent to the parents and they decided to do the same thing as well.”

The district last week sent an email to parents addressing the matter, Today’s New Herald reported.

“It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material,” the email reportedly said. “The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD. Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology.”

Arizona in 2021 was reportedly the second-worst state for teacher salaries in the U.S., behind only Washington, D.C.

