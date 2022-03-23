Florida Woman Shot Younger Sister in the Head After Driving Boyfriend’s Car to N.J. with Trunk Full of Guns: Cops

A Florida woman is accused of murdering her sister at their mother’s home in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Angielly Dominguez, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and hindering her own apprehension, according to New Jersey court records.

Her arrest came hours after officers with the Little Ferry Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing, and arrived to find 21-year-old Omelly Dominguez “deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.”

The suspect had fled by the time officers arrived on the scene, according to Little Ferry Police Chief Jim Walters, but she was apprehended a short time later by New Jersey State Police in Cherry Hill, nearly 100 miles away from the scene of the crime.

Police allege that Angielly was driving her boyfriend’s white Mustang at the time of her arrest and had five guns in her trunk.

That car was stolen from her boyfriend one day prior along with “all of [his] firearms,” according to the complaint filed on Wednesday by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

She then drove from Jacksonville to her family’s home in Little Ferry overnight, a distance of just over 900 miles.

It is unclear what prompted the long drive, but the complaint states that the suspect’s younger brother returned home from school on Tuesday and heard his two sisters talking in the other room.

Law&Crime is not naming the brother because he is a minor.

The brother later told investigators that the talk between his sisters became heated when the topic of conversation switched to money.

A few seconds later, the brother heard what sounded like a gunshot.

Omelly Domínguez, de 21 años, se había negado a darle dinero a su hermana para alojarse en un hotel, sin imaginar que esto resultaría en su muertehttps://t.co/Os5k80V7bg — Univision Nueva York (@univisionNY) March 23, 2022

According to the complaint, he then entered the living room to find his sister had been shot in the head.

Angielly stared at him briefly and then fled the scene, according to the complaint.

At least two surveillance cameras backed up that version of events, capturing Angielly with her weapon as she ran from the house and took off in her stolen vehicle, the complaint says.

The brother immediately called 911, but by then, it was too late.

Angielly is being held at Bergen County Jail and will make her first court appearance this afternoon.

She has no criminal record in the state prior to this but did rack up 40 traffic violations between 2014 and 2019, according to court records.

Angielly faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of the first-degree murder.

She does not yet have an attorney in the case.

[Images via Bergen County Jail, NJ.com screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]