A Kentucky man was recently arrested after spiking his girlfriend's coffee with methamphetamine, Bluegrass State law enforcement says.

Shawn Asher, 38, stands accused of one count of assault in the second degree, according to a press release issued this week by the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

The underlying incident occurred on Dec. 25, 2025, at a residence in London – a small town some 77 miles south of Lexington.

The woman said she was drinking a cup of coffee while watching her child open Christmas presents that morning, according to law enforcement.

At some point, Asher allegedly said she was "about to find out what he had done," according to the sheriff's department. Then, the man allegedly told the woman about putting the drug in her coffee.

After the claimed dosing, the woman visited a hospital the next day to have lab work done, according to the sheriff's department. The results came back positive for methamphetamine, authorities said.

More Law&Crime coverage: Wife discovered with blue tongue after her husband fatally poisoned her slushy with sleeping pills from Target: Police

On Monday, the woman reported the incident to law enforcement.

"The victim also stated that Asher had made threats to cause her bodily harm and that she was afraid of him because he is much bigger than she is," the press release reads. "The victim told the officer that Asher can get violent and has numerous times in the past involving her."

The defendant is also said to have admitted to "planting" needles in the woman's car, according to the sheriff's department.

More Law&Crime coverage: 'It just reeked': Upset boyfriend puts bleach in ex-girlfriend's Tito's vodka bottle, facial products after breakup, cops say

The defendant was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Knox County Detention Center. He is no longer detained, jail records show.