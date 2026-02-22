A 27-year-old New York man pleaded guilty to slamming his 16-month-old son with such force that the boy's "spinal column came out in pieces during the autopsy."

Matthew Nuttall pleaded guilty on Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter in the death of toddler Isaac Benton in Jamestown in upstate New York, according to the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.

Cops began investigating on April 15, 2024, after they were notified about a suspicious death that occurred in a Jamestown home two days earlier. Detectives learned Isaac died of blunt force trauma at the hands of his father at his home and arrested Nuttall. The Post-Journal reported that Nuttall became frustrated that his son would not stop crying and threw him into the portable crib, severing his spine.

"These are the cases which hit the hardest," District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a statement. "Isaac, only 16 months old, slammed onto a Pack 'n Play with such force that his spinal column came out in pieces during the autopsy."

Nuttall was set to go on trial on Tuesday but opted to plead guilty as charged.

Jamestown Police Sgt. Daniel Overend said Nuttall committed "heinous acts."

"We cannot imagine the hurt that the victim's family is going through and will go through as the sentencing process commences," he said. "Justice is neither served by excess nor by leniency that diminishes the seriousness of wrongdoing. When consequences are proportionate, they affirm the rule of law, reinforce community standards, and provide clarity that actions carry appropriate responsibility. We remain committed to advocating for outcomes that reflect these principles, that the sentencing handed down by the court is reflective of the wrongdoing that Nuttall committed and justice is appropriately served."

A judge is slated to sentence Nuttall on April 20.

Isaac was born on Dec. 6, 2022, in Buffalo, according to his obituary.

"Isaac loved the movie 'Toy Story,' animals, enjoyed playing outside, and walks in the park," the obituary said. "He adored his cousins and grandparents. The light he brought into this world will be forever missed."