A TV was too loud – now a man has been charged with murdering his wife and daughter

A dispute over the volume of a family television set is believed to have sparked one Chicago man’s alleged murderous rage – leaving his wife and teenage daughter dead over the holiday weekend.

Jose Alvarez, 67, stands accused of two counts of murder in the first degree, and one count each of attempted murder, and aggravated battery from discharging a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department. Alvarez allegedly shot and killed his daughter, Daniela Alvarez, 15, along with his wife, Karina Gonzalez, 48.

A neighbor interviewed by multiple local media outlets in the Windy City said the murderer’s motivation was the volume of the family’s TV. The CPD later echoed that alleged motive for the slayings.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Monday in the Little Village neighborhood. Mike Lopez told local Fox affiliate WFLD that he was sitting outside his house when he heard at least 15 shots coming from his neighbor’s place. Next, he saw a teenage boy running down the street, limping, and hiding behind parked cars.

“This young man … had seen his life flash before his eyes and he’d lost his mom and his sister,” Lopez told the TV station. “At least they got the guy in custody.”

The frightened boy was Alvarez’s 18-year-old son, Jesus Emmanuel “Manny” Alvarez.

“Where are you?” the gun-toting father shouted as he chased after his son, Lopez reportedly said. “Where are you?”

Eventually, Jose Alvarez went back inside his house. Lopez said he heard more gunshots after the defendant went back in. The neighbor said he invited the teenager to seek refuge on his porch until law enforcement arrived.

Police found the 15-year-old girl with a bullet wound to her face. She was pronounced dead after being transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. The girl’s mother was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was shot in the ankle and is currently in stable condition at Mount Sinai according to the CPD.

“I saw the young man running in a panic,” another neighbor told CBS News Chicago.

A GoFundMe was started by members of the surviving teenager’s family in response to the alleged uxoricidal and filicidal tragedies.

“Funds are being raised for Emmanuel’s recovery and to ease the financial burdens of this nightmare,” the fundraiser reads. “He is living through the worst days of his life and while he is safe with his immediate needs met in the care of our family, there are many challenges to navigate in the days, months, and years ahead.”

The money collected will be spent on funeral arrangements for the deceased, physical and mental health support and expenses for the victim’s recovery, and miscellaneous bills and living expenses.

“Emmanuel would like to thank everyone for the support over the last few days with special recognition and appreciation to the neighbors that gave him shelter in the aftermath and those that have provided critical details to the authorities about the event. We kindly ask for privacy as Emmanual and our family grieve these losses.”

Jose Alvarez made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, according to local ABC affiliate WLS-TV. He was denied bond.

Law&Crime reached out to the CPD for additional details on this story but no response was immediately forthcoming.

