Police in High Point, North Carolina are investigating five recent deaths as a mass murder-suicide. Five people were found dead at a home on the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive, according to local cops.

Officers said they responded regarding two people screaming for help.

A neighbor told WFMY the two adults ranged her doorbell repeatedly. She called the cops.

“I was just like that’s never happened here in like for it to just happened in my house especially it’s like, ‘Oh my God, what do I do?'” she said. “I just decided to call 911 because I was like I’ll just leave it up to them because I don’t want to put my life or my family’s life at risk.”

Police Capt. Matt Truitt said both survivors were unharmed, according to The Winston-Salem Journal. One of them was a resident, and the other was a visitor, he said.

“When officers arrived they came into contact with an adult male and female stating they needed help,” officers said in a press statement.

Cops said they found the address in question.

“Officers had to force entry into the home, and once inside, they located five deceased people,” cops said. “Of the five victims, three were juveniles and two were adults. All of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. This is currently being investigated as a murder/suicide.”

As such, they maintain there is no further danger to localsl.

“There is no information at this time that indicates any threat to the community,” cops said. “This is an ongoing and active investigation. There will not be any other information released at this time to protect the investigation.”

Truitt declined to name the people involved, according to the Journal. Neither did he explain how they died.

