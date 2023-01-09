Georgia Grand Jury Wraps up Probe into Trump’s Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election, as Judge Cues up Fight Over Making Report Public

A special grand jury has completed its investigation over whether the efforts of former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia broke the law. By design, the special grand jury cannot issue indictments, only findings disseminated in a written report.

On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney scheduled a hearing to determine whether to publicly release that report on Jan. 24, 2023, at noon Eastern Time.

In a two-page order dissolving the special grand jury, McBurney noted that the special grand jury had been tasked with a criminal investigation into “the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia.”

Their report would recommend “whether anyone should be prosecuted for such potential crimes,” the order notes.

“Given the special purpose grand jury’s delivery of its final report, […] it is the ORDER of this Court that the special purpose grand jury now stands DISSOLVED,” the judge wrote. “The Court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism, and significant commitment of time and attention to this important matter. It was no small sacrifice to serve.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) and a separate grand jury, however, would determine whether to follow through on that recommendation.

It currently remains unclear whether the report will ever see the light of day.

“Remaining is the question of publication of the final report,” McBurney wrote. The special purpose grand jury certified that it voted to recommend that its report be published pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-12-80. That provision is mandatory: ‘the judge shall order the publication as recommended.’ And that provision appears to apply to the work of special purpose grand juries.”

There appears, however to be a catch.

“Unresolved is the question of whether the special purpose grand jury’s final report constitutes a presentment,” McBurney added.

The hearing scheduled for later this month will answer that question.

Since its inception nearly one year ago, DA Willis’s special grand jury probe has subpoenaed prominent figures in Trump’s orbit in its work, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, ex-aide and pundit Boris Epshteyn, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and others. Some of these subpoenas have resulted in protracted litigation.

The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s request for comment.

This is a developing story.

Read the court’s order below.

