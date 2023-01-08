Husband of Missing Massachusetts Mother-of-Three Arrested for Allegedly Misleading Police

The husband of missing mother-of-three, 39, has been arrested for allegedly misleading cops., 46, is scheduled for an arraignment to take place Monday morning.

As previously reported, Ana went missing early New Year’s Day form the Massachusetts town of Cohasset, about 45 minutes southeast of Boston. Remarkably, her former home recently burned down but authorities quickly dismissed any possible connection between this and her disappearance. The Walshe family sold the residence in March 2022 and moved the following month, according to Boston-based NBC affiliate WBTS. Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said authorities determined the fire was not suspicious, that it started in the attic, and that the emergency call was made by a current occupant of the home, according to WXFT. All four members of the house – three adults and one child – got out safely, police said.

“Cohasset and State Investigators determined that this fire was not suspicious,” the Massachusetts Office of the State Fire Marshal told the TV station. “It originated in the area of damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert.”

Ana Walshe’s whereabouts currently are unknown. The missing woman, who is an executive of a D.C.-based real estate management company, was scheduled for a flight to the nation’s capital on Tuesday, but she was called to work earlier because of an emergency.

“At this point it’s a missing person investigation,” Quigley said Friday, according to WBTS. “We’re just trying to locate Ana and get her home safely. We have nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal.”

Cops were seen on Sunday investigating the Walshe home.

HAPPENING NOW: @MassStatePolice, @CohassetPolice have been at Ana Walshe’s home for 3 hrs. Cohasset police spox. referred me to Norfolk Co. DA’s Office, who tells me nothing new to report other than officers are “searching the home for clues”https://t.co/TSuHYPxojg@boston25 pic.twitter.com/yxUtlkxi5v — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) January 8, 2023

