Would-Be Author Who Befriended Fotis Dulos and Quickly Creeped Him Out Charged with Trespassing: Cops

Late murder defendant Fotis Dulos befriended an apparent well-wisher who ended up creeping him out, say police in Farmington, Connecticut. The defendant Brad Ragaglia, 61, wanted to write a book, authorities said in Fox 61 report.

The story starts on Christmas Eve. Ragaglia turned up at Dulos’ door, and told him he felt bad for his situation, and said he would pray for him and his children, officers said. Dulos was charged at the time with hiding evidence his missing estranged wife Jennifer Dulos was the victim of a violent crime. He and the alleged victim were in the middle of an ugly divorce, in which Jennifer Dulos claimed he might retaliate against her for leaving him. He would soon be charged with murdering her, but back then, he was publicly suspected of being her killer. He and his attorneys denied allegations.

According to police, Ragaglia gifted Fotis Dulos holy water, magnesium malate capsules, and books titled “Grace for the Moment” and “Rediscover the Saints.” The well-wishing ostensibly left a mark with the criminal defendant. He invited Ragaglia over for a Christmas Day drink after the men exchanged phone numbers.

“Thank you for opening your heart to me – I have a lot to learn from you,” Dulos texted, according to police.

The two communicated for weeks, but things took a nose dive when Ragaglia allegedly outed himself by mistake: He accidentally texted Dulos one of Dulos’ own messages, and included the message, “he bit,” cops said.

Ragaglia allegedly wrote back an apology, said he felt “horrible,” insisted he was just texting his son, and that “I am truly a good person.”

Dulos called cops, voicing worry that the Christmas pills and holy water might have been poison. According to police, he became concerned because Ragaglia had stated, “God put me in this situation to end this horrible drama quickly.”

At the end of the day, however, investigators determined that Ragaglia was just trying to milk Dulos for information in order to write a book about Jennifer, though they didn’t test the gifts for poison.

Police say that on February 2, however, shortly after Dulos died by suicide, they found Ragaglia trespassing at the late murder defendant’s property. He was allegedly accompanied by a woman, according to WTNH.

Dulos attorney Kevin Smith called Ragaglia “a clown.”

According to Connecticut records, the new trespassing defendant doesn’t have an attorney of record as of Friday morning. An arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

WTNH reached out to Ragaglia for comment, and asked if he believed he was taking advantage of a person in a vulnerable state, and his family. He said he was an investigative journalist.

