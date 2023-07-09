Weeks-long search for alleged kidnapper on ‘Most Wanted’ list comes to bloody end in Texas

The weeks-long search for an alleged kidnapper on the “Most Wanted” list in Texas came to a bloody end on Friday, when the suspect ended up in critical condition.

The Dallas Police Department did not specify how or why 41-year-old Leonard Lamar Neal “caused injury to himself.”

Authorities in Texas added Neal to the state’s 10 most wanted list in late June.

Neal was charged for allegedly luring a 7-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother into a vehicle in an attempt to kidnap them. The attempted abduction sparked an AMBER Alert in south Dallas on June 11.

Even though authorities found the children, Neal remained on the loose. For weeks, investigators sought the public’s help finding him.

‘ARMED and DANGEROUS!’

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office put warrants out for Neal’s arrest on June 13.

The charges included aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, and aggravated sexual assault of a child. His prior arrests included aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Subject should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS!” state authorities warned.

But it turned out that Neal was allegedly also a danger to himself.

Dallas police officers and agents with the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force took Neal into custody on Friday at 4:02 p.m.

Authorities found the alleged kidnapper in the area of Polk Street and Camp Wisdom Road.

As officers approached, Neal caused injury to himself, police said.

Officers took him into custody and called for the Dallas Fire Rescue team which took him to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

