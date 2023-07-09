It was like a scene out of a TV sitcom as an embarrassing attempted robbery at an Atlanta nail salon was foiled when the customers and employees completely ignored the man demanding money.

Security video footage shows how the foiled robbery unfolded on July 2 when the suspect stormed into the Nail 1st salon on Piedmont Road.

The video shows the man holding a bag in his hand and shouting: “Everybody get down! Get down on the ground! Give me all your money!”

But instead of handing over their cash, customers and employees paid no attention to the man’s attempt to rob them.



The salon’s owner even answers a phone call during the attempted robbery.

One woman casually stands up to go outside with her cell phone in hand. The suspect grabbed the cell phone from her hand as she strolls outside.

Defeated and stunned

The salon customers and employees continued to ignore the man. Eventually, the defeated and stunned would-be-robber walks out of the salon.

The suspect who was wearing a blue cap, sunglasses, a dark-colored T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers then took off in a silver-colored sedan.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit need assistance from the public in the ongoing investigation and search for the man.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

For more breaking news stories and updates to this story, check out Law&Crime.com for the latest.

