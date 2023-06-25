Texas authorities have added a new name to the Lone Star State’s 10 most wanted list. Leonard Lamar Neal, 41, has been charged since June 13 for allegedly luring a 7-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother into a vehicle to kidnap them.

Though authorities have since found the children, the suspect remains at large, and investigators seek the public’s help finding him.

Neal’s prior arrests include aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. This Dallas resident popped up again on law enforcement radar earlier this month. Authorities put out the AMBER Alert in south Dallas on June 11. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office put warrants out for his arrest on June 13. The charges are aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and kidnapping.

“Subject should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS!” they wrote in their most wanted post.

The Texas DPS describes him as Black, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

“He has tattoos on his neck, right ear and left arm,” they said. “In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to DeSoto.”

More Law&Crime coverage: New Jersey father avoids murder trial, pleads guilty to lesser charge of manslaughter in death of young son’s mother

The Texas DPS on Facebook said there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

“Both Texas Crime Stoppers and North Texas Crime Stoppers are each offering cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to Neal’s arrest,” authorities said. “All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.”

To be eligible for cash rewards, however, tipsters have to either call Crime Stoppers at 800-252-TIPS (8477), give a tip online to the Texas DPS, or submit a tip to “Texas 10 Most Wanted” on Facebook, authorities said.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]