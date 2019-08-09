We May Never Know Motive Behind Alleged Murder Spree by Canadian Teens, Cops Say

If the allegations against Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, are true, then why would they kill a foreign couple and another man in crime scenes hundreds of miles apart? We may never know because the suspects are dead, said a top spokeswoman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“We may never definitively have that answer, and that’s one of the difficulties when suspects are found deceased – or we believe it to be our suspects were found deceased – that we don’t have the opportunity to sit down with them and ask them the question that everybody wants to know, and that’s ‘why?'” British Columbia RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet told CTV News Vancouver in a Thursday report.

Bodies believed to be belong to McLeod and Schmegelsky were found Wednesday by Manitoba’s Nelson River. The autopsies and positive identification are pending, but cops said they were nonetheless sure this was the duo.

This ends a baffling manhunt that started weeks ago in British Columbia. McLeod and Schmegelsky were wanted in the deaths of couple Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23. They were also wanted for the death of Leonard Dyck, 64, who was found 470 kilometers (about 292 miles) away within the province.

There’s no public indication that the suspects knew the victims. Deese, a North Carolina native, and Fowler, who was from Australia, were reportedly veteran travelers who met in Europe. Dyck was a botanist remembered as having a “gentle soul,” according to Global News.

In an interview before the teens were announced as suspects, Bryer Schmegelsky’s father Al Schmegelsky told CHEK that the duo had been traveling to find better paying work in lieu of Walmart.

