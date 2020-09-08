Two Labor Day Beachgoers Got Stabbed During ‘Fight Over a Girl’ in New Jersey

The point was unpleasant.

Labor Day beachgoers who witnesses say got into a heated argument over a woman ended up escalating the dispute into violence on Monday. The double stabbing Point Pleasant, New Jersey ended with at least two men in custody and two other with “serious” but survivable injuries.

Lifeguards could be seen responding in hurry.

@News12NJ stabbing at point Pleasant Beach. Lifeguards and police were really quick in responding. pic.twitter.com/lZUYagGC1M — Kelly McCullough (@arnettchicago) September 7, 2020

The suspects have not yet been identified.

NBC New York reported that a law enforcement source confirmed this was a “fight over a girl.”

This matched what at least one other witness of the melee said. “It sounded like the one guy was accusing another guy of hitting on a girl,” an unnamed woman said during an interview.

One of the victims was reportedly spotted “hunched over” while sitting a blanket. One man was stabbed in the chest, while the other was stabbed in the hand. They were taken to the hospital.

Mayor of Point Pleasant Beach Paul Kanitra credited the swift police and emergency response.

The Chief of Police will be issuing a statement on the incident at Jenkinsons Beach later this evening. Thanks to the… Posted by Mayor Paul Kanitra on Monday, September 7, 2020

