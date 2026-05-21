A 29-year-old man in California may spend the rest of his days behind bars for slaughtering his aunt following a dispute over a single clogged toilet, telling police the stabbing reminded him of when he would carve Play-Doh as a child.

Kern County Superior Court Judge Chad A. Louie ordered Christopher Kaulaity to serve the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in a state correctional facility for the gruesome December 2024 slaying of 45-year-old Maria Carmen Torrez, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The judge handed down the sentence after a jury last month found Kaulaity guilty of first-degree murder. The judge added one year to the sentence for a weapon enhancement, meaning Kaulaity must serve at least 26 years before he is eligible for parole.

During Wednesday's hearing, Kaulaity showed no remorse, even hurling profanities at the victim's surviving family members. As relatives entered the courtroom, the defendant reportedly stood up and shouted at Torrez's sister, "I hope you rot in hell with your sister, b—," local NBC affiliate KGET reported.

"I hate you guys," the sister reportedly responded, referring to Kaulaity and the family members who attended the hearing to support him.

The fatal encounter occurred at a multigenerational home on Haley Street where Kaulaity and Torrez lived with seven other adult family members, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office. Tensions in the household reached dangerous levels the day before the murder, when a "family argument" erupted "over issues with the single toilet in the residence clogging."

Multiple family members warned Kaulaity that he needed to smooth over his issues with his aunt or he would be forced to leave her home, Bakersfield CBS affiliate KBAK reported.

"On December 7, 2024, the victim was on her way to the bathroom and while passing Kaulaity in the hallway, she insulted him," prosecutors wrote in the release. "While the victim was in the bathroom, Kaulaity went to his bedroom where he retrieved pepper spray and a knife. Kaulaity then kicked open the bathroom door, pepper sprayed his aunt 'to blind her,' and then stabbed her repeatedly in her back and neck."

The defendant confessed to investigators that he then "went to town" stabbing Torrez seven times in the neck and back with a long construction blade.

Kaulaity said he killed his aunt "butcher style," comparing himself to "Norman Bates," stating that the attack "reminded me of when I was a kid again" because he used to "carve these Play-Doh figures and use sticks to impale them."

After the attack, Kaulaity reportedly dialed 911 to report that he had just stabbed his aunt to death. Deputies arriving at the scene discovered Torrez dead from her injuries, and the defendant was immediately taken into custody.

At trial, the defense argued Kaulaity suffered from severe mental health disorders that caused active hallucinations and triggered a temporary blackout during the slaying. The jury ultimately rejected the insanity claim after a forensic psychologist testified that the defendant fully comprehended that his actions were wrong.

"Kaulaity's murder of his aunt was a tragic act against a woman who should have been safe inside her home," Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said following his conviction, adding that her office remains committed to seeking justice against violent offenders who "attempt to excuse their behavior through unwarranted claims of insanity."