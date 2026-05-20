A 49-year-old man in Florida is accused of trying to kill a random woman who was out walking her dog, allegedly attacking her from behind and stabbing her in the face multiple times with a "homemade shank."

Raydean Johnson was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff with police and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery causing severe bodily harm in connection with the violent incident, court records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the City of Miami Police Department, the attack took place near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 8th Street. The victim was out walking her dog when she noticed a man, later identified as Johnson, sitting on the sidewalk.

As she passed him, Johnson allegedly blindsided the woman and pushed her to the ground from behind. He then grabbed her and unleashed a barrage of punches to the back of her head before "slamming her head into the ground several times."

A bystander heard the victim screaming and ran over to help, the affidavit said. The witness reportedly "pushed and kicked" the assailant off the woman, allowing the witness and victim to flee the area and call for emergency police assistance.

Medical personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital. A witness told local NBC affiliate WTVJ that the victim appeared to be badly injured.

"Her face is just coated with blood, it looked like studio makeup," the witness told the station. "It was terrifying, at first I thought it was a dog attack, and I was wondering if there was a loose dog wandering around."

Several witnesses quickly waved down officers responding to the scene, pointing out the suspect. Police said Johnson was armed with a "homemade shank made from a tire pressure gauge with a concrete nail pointing out of the end and tied down in his right hand with a shoelace string."

When officers ordered Johnson to drop the weapon and surrender, he reportedly refused, triggering a tense three-hour standoff with a police crisis negotiator. As negotiations continued, Johnson allegedly began to vandalize a private building wall in the 800 block of Biscayne Boulevard, engraving the words "REPENT ALL" and other phrases into the property.

During the prolonged standoff, Johnson reportedly grew increasingly aggressive and explicitly threatened the law enforcement officers who surrounded him.

"If you officers come near me, I'm gonna stab you like I stabbed that b— in the eye," Johnson screamed, according to the affidavit.

The standoff took a critical turn when Johnson allegedly began advancing toward the officers while brandishing the weapon. Police deployed Tasers against his back, allowing a detective to pin him to the ground with a tactical shield while multiple backup officers secured Johnson and his weapon.

Johnson, who refused to provide any ID, was eventually identified via fingerprinting.

After receiving clearance from fire rescue, medics transported Johnson to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he reportedly made an unsolicited admission to a guarding officer, stating that "he attacked the victim and attempted to stab her because the devil told him to do it," the affidavit says.

The victim remains hospitalized, undergoing treatment for a broken left orbital socket, extensive lacerations to her nose that required stitches, and permanent facial disfigurement.

Johnson is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to appear in court.