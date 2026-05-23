A New Jersey teenager is behind bars after brutally killing his own grandmother by repeatedly stabbing her in the face and neck, according to law enforcement in the Garden State.

Louis Brown, 18, stands accused of one count each of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon over the death of 69-year-old Darlene Brown, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced in a press release.

The grisly incident occurred on Monday at a multi-unit residential building on Justin Way in Jackson Township – a medium-sized municipality located some 20 miles southwest of Asbury Park.

On the day in question, around 7 a.m., officers from the Jackson Township Police Department responded to a 911 call stating that someone had been murdered, and they found Brown waiting.

The defendant was standing in the front of the doorway and exited the building with his hands up as he surrendered, police said.

Inside, officers found a particularly bloody scene.

In an upstairs bedroom, investigators discovered the deceased body of the victim with two knives "protruding" from her body, police said. The woman also had at least eight stab wounds to her head and neck, according to the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office.

The ensuing investigation determined the teenager "was the individual who called 911, and was likewise responsible for his grandmother's death," according to the prosecutor's office.

More details were released after the defendant appeared in court for a detention hearing on Friday, according to Jersey Shore Online.

As investigators made their way around the residence, they found telltale signs of a gruesome crime, police said.

Detectives found red stains on the carpet, blood in a bathroom sink, and what looked to be blood spatter on the inside walls. Crime scene investigators collected various items from the residence, including knives, clothing, bedding, and towels, according to law enforcement.

As for the knives found in the victim, police clarified that one was in the woman's face, while one was in her neck when officers arrived.

Additional information was released about the lead-up to the violence.

Investigators were told by school officials that Louis Brown had recently made threatening remarks about wanting to kill people while making a hand motion as if holding a gun, police said.

The night before law enforcement arrived, a neighbor reported hearing "blasting loud music" coming from the residence at around 1 a.m., which she said was unusual for the neighborhood.

Investigators also homed in on the 911 call itself.

Initially, the caller told dispatchers he was calling "for a murder" before amending his statement to say that "somebody was murdered," police said. Detectives also claim that Louis Brown acknowledged the victim was dead and answered "yea" when asked if he was responsible.

At one point during the 911 call, Louis Brown allegedly told dispatchers he had been drinking and that the only weapons in the residence were knives, according to law enforcement.

During the search of the residence, investigators found 11 additional knives in the defendant's bedroom and one additional knife in the victim's bedroom between the nightstand and bed, police said.

Investigators noted that Louis Brown had lived with his grandmother for most of his life and apparently did not have close relationships with many other members of his family.

Law enforcement also identified a woman as the victim's daughter who said she spoke with the teenager in the days before the killing and that he was acting withdrawn and "did not seem to be himself."

The defendant is being detained in the Ocean County Jail with no bail.