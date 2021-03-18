Suspect in ‘Another Senseless and Violent Tragedy’ Hit with Formal Charges After Quadruple Murder

An Indiana man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her family over half her stimulus check now faces formal charges. Malik Halfacre, 25, must answer in criminal court for allegedly killing Daquan Moore, 23, Tomeeka Brown, 44, Anthony Johnson, 35 and Eve Moore, 7.

“Our community has suffered another senseless and violent tragedy,” prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. “While we work to seek justice in the case, we call on the community to lift up this family who has suffered a devastating loss.”

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, authorities said. According to officials, there was a fifth victim who survived multiple gunshots, and fled to a neighbor’s home for help. Investigators did not identify the woman, but said she used to be in a relationship with Halfacre. They had a baby girl together, which the defendant allegedly abducted. The child was allegedly found safe, and Halfacre was arrested.

Prosecutors only said that an argument about money preceded the shooting. Wendy Johnson, a cousin of the survivor, said Halfacre had been demanding half of the woman’s $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus money.

“She said, ‘No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything,’” Johnson told Fox 59. The survivor ultimately offered $450. “Take it or leave it.”

That was Friday. Halfacre allegedly went to the murder scene on Saturday to demand the money. Daquan Moore, who was the woman’s brother, stood up for her. That’s when the killing began. Family identified Brown as the survivor’s mother, Johnson as the survivor’s cousin, and Eve Moore as the survivor’s daughter.

Family said the survivor was afraid to leave Halfacre because she “knew” he would kill her.

“He had threatened her numerous times, put sugar in her tank, slashed her tires, shot up her car,” relative Shawn Brown said. “She lived in fear with this man.”

Mears highlighted the domestic violence aspect of this case in his statement.

“We also hope that others take this opportunity to talk with those in your life who are in a dangerous relationship and encourage them to seek help,” he said.

Halfacre is charged with four courts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of carrying a handgun without a permit, and one count of auto theft. His attorney of record did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime for comment.

[Mugshot via Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department]

