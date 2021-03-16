Suspect in Quadruple Murder Allegedly Demanded Half of Survivor’s Stimulus Money: ‘She Lived in Fear with This Man’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The defendant in a quadruple murder in Indianapolis allegedly wanted half of a survivor’s $1,400 stimulus check. Malik Halfacre, 25, was arrested Sunday for the killings. According to an account from the family of Jeanettrius Moore, she rejected the killer’s demand for the cash on Friday, the day before the fatal incident.

“She said, ‘No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything,'” her cousin Wendy Johnson told Fox 59.

Halfacre allegedly continued to demand half of the money. Moore offered $450: “Take it or leave it.”

The defendant allegedly went to the house on Saturday, demanding the cash. He searched through Jeanettrius’s purse. Daquan Moore stood up for his sister, in this account.

“He stood up and said, ‘You cannot have the money. You cannot have her money. That’s what she said,'” Johnson said, “and pushed Malik, and Malik pulled out the gun and just started killing everybody.”

Daquan, Jeanettrius’s mother Tomeeka Brown, 44, Jeanettrius’s cousin Anthony Johnson, 35, and Jeanettrius’s daughter Eve Moore, 7, were all killed. This sparked a brief manhunt, as Malik Halfacre also allegedly abducted the 6-month-old daughter he had shared with Jeanettrius.

The child was recovered safe, police said. Officers announced they found the defendant hiding in an attic at another home.

Family said the survivor was afraid to dump Halfacre.

“She was afraid to leave this man because she knew that he would come back and kill her,” relative Shawn Brown said. “He had threatened her numerous times, put sugar in her tank, slashed her tires, shot up her car. She lived in fear with this man.”

